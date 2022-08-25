Season 5 of Call of Duty Warzone has dropped and it’s filled to the brim with new skins, guns and operators. From gun changes to story-lines, Dot Esports has each update, buff and nerf covered.

Warzone’s final Vanguard season has given fans Caldera and Rebirth Island map updates, bug fixes, and a ton of interesting gameplay changes.

Call of Duty Warzone has been an absolute hit for developer Infinity Ward. The first person battle-royal continues to impress with the season 5 release ‘Last Stand’, released Aug. 24.

The final season in the Warzone features an all-star cast of antagonists from previous iterations of the franchise.

Black Ops 2’s Raul Menendez, Khaled Al-Asad from 2007’s Modern Warfare, Gabriel T. Rorke from Call of Duty: Ghosts, and He ‘Seraph’ Zhen-Zhen from the Black Ops series bless our screens, this season also provides player’s who’ve been a part of the scene since the beginning an abundance of nostalgia to reminisce.

It’s a fan-fare ending for Warzone and for the players who’ve either stuck around for years or have started playing in recent memory.

Here’s a big old list of the new weapons in the Warzone Season 5 Battle Pass:

