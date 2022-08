All Warzone season 5 weapon buffs and nerfs

There's a lot to digest in here.

The villains have arrived in Call of Duty: Warzone’s season five and they’ve brought a bunch of weapon buffs and nerfs with them.

The list of changes to existing guns is extensive. Some major changes include a buff to the long-running favorite Grau 5.56 from Modern Warfare and some pretty large buffs to the Marksman rifles in the game.

Meanwhile, several meta weapons were hit hard with some substantial nerfs, including the Armaguerra 43, H4 Blixen, and Marco 5. A new meta could easily begin forming over the next few days and weeks.

Here’s every buff and nerf that came to guns in the season five update for Warzone.

Warzone season five weapon buffs

Assault rifles

AS44 (VG)

Max Damage decreased to 22, down from 24

Kovalevskaya 615mm Damage Range Increased to 30 percent, up from 20 percent Vertical Recoil Control increased to 15 percent, up from 12 percent

ZAC 12B Custom Initial Firing Recoil increased to 14 percent, up from 10 percent Movement Speed penalty decreased to -3 percent, up from -4 percentÂ



BAR (VG)

8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 50, up from 40



Grau 5.56 (MW)

Max Damage Increased to 29, up from 28

Max Damage Range increased to 1240, up from 1200

Neck Damage multiplier increased to 1.15, up from 1.01

Groza (BOCW)

Min Damage increased to 24, up from 23

Vargo 52 (BOCW)

ADS Transition In Time decreased to 280ms, down from 300msÂ

ADS Transition Out Time decreased to 280ms, down from 300ms

Spetsnaz 60 Rnd ADS Time Penalty Decreased to -10 percent, down from -15 percent



Vargo-S (VG)

Min Damage increased to 22, up from 20

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.5, up from 1.3

Mirzoyan 414mm Custom Damage Range Penalty removed Sprint to Fire penalty decreased to 1.1, up from 1.15

Nazaryan 336mm AG Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -40 percent, up from -45 percent Sprint to Fire penalty removed

Gabrielyan LW 298mm Vertical Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -60 percent, up from -80 percent

6.5mm Sakura 45 Round Drums Magazine Capacity increased to 50, up from 45

8mm Mauser 30 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 40, up from 30

.30-06 38 Round Mags Rate of Fire increased by 50 percent

Mirzoyan Custom SK2Â Movement speed penalty decreased to -2 percent, up from -4 percent



Light machine guns

Type 11 (VG)

Sakura 487mm Shrouded Rate of Fire Penalty decreased to -11.5 percent, down from -15 percent Horizontal Recoil Control increased to 32 percent, up from 30 percent

5.6mm 45 Round Mags Muzzle Velocity Penalty removed



UGM-8 (VG)

Sustained Recoil Slightly Adjusted

Submachine guns

UGR (BOCW)

Magazine Capacity increased to 45, up from 40

Explosive Flechettes Magazine Capacity increased to 50, up from 36



Fennec (MW)

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.4, up from 1.01

Leg and Foot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.0, up from 0.9

M1928 (VG)

Chariot 2.5″ Rate of Fire decreased to 10 percent, down from 15 percent Vertical Recoil Control penalty decreased to -35 percent, up from -50 percent

Chariot 5.5″ Min Damage increased to 22, up from 21

8mm Kurz 50 Round Drums Damage Range decreased to 15 percent, down from 20 percent Vertical Recoil Control penalty decreased to -25 percent, up from -30 percent

8mm Kurz 100 Round Drums Damage Range decreased to 15 percent, down from 20 percent Vertical Recoil Control penalty decreased to -25 percent, up from -30 percent Â



PPSh-41 (VG)

ZAC 300mm Hip Fire Accuracy penalty decreased to -15 percent, up from -20 percent Damage Range increased to 25 percent, up from 20 percent

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags Damage Penalty Removed Damage Range Penalty increased to -25 percent, down from -20 percent

ZAC Folding Recoil Recovery increased by 10 percent



P90 (MW)

Mid Damage increased to 22, up from 20

Mid Damage Range decreased to 17.8 meters, down from 19.1 meters

Min Damage increased to 19, up from 18

Striker 45 (MW)

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.15, up from 1.01

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.12, up from 1.01

Shotguns

Sniper rifles and Tactical/Marksman rifles

Flinch Decreased on Heavy Sniper Rifles by 11 percent

Flinch Decreased on Light Sniper Rifles by 40 percent

LW3 – Tundra (BOCW)

Damage Range Increased to 69 meters, up from 61 meters

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.52, up from 1.1

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.3, up from 1.05

Extremities Damage Multiplier increased to 1.0, up from 0.9

ADS Transition In Time decreased to 430ms, down from 460ms

Type 99 (VG)

Shiraishi 712mm Sniper Neck Damage Multiplier scale increased to 1.62, up from 1.0Â Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.1, down from 1.181 Sprint to Fire Penalty decreased to -15 percent, up from -18 percent



SVT-40 (VG)

Time to ADS decreased to 400ms, down from 450ms

ZAC 730mm Precision Barrel ADS Time penalty increased to -8 percent, down from -7 percent

.303 British 15 Round Mag Damage Penalty increased to -10 percent, down from -7 percent ADS Time decreased to two percent, down from four percent Recoil Control now five percent, down from 32 percent

 6.5 Sakura 20 Round Mag Damage Penalty increased to -17 percent, up from -11 percent Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 30 percent, down from 50 percent ADS Time decreased to one percent, down from two percent Recoil control now 10 percent, down from 45 percent



M1 Garand (VG)

Muzzle Velocity increased by 13.4 percent

.303 British 12 Round Clips Magazine Capacity Increased to 16 rounds, up from 12 Recoil Control decreased to five percent, down from 25 percent

6.5 Sakura 20 Round Drum Magazine Capacity Increased to 40 rounds, up from 20 Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 25 percent, down from 43 percent Movement Speed decreased to -4 percent, down from two percent Recoil control decreased to 20 percent, down from 31 percent

.30-06 16 Round Mag Magazine Capacity Increased to 30 rounds, up from 16

.30-06 20 Round Drum Magazine Capacity Increased to 40 rounds, up from 20 Movement Speed penalty increased to -4 percent, up from -2 percent



G-43 (VG)

Max Damage increased to 35, up from 34

Min Damage increased to 31, up from 28

ZP 770mm Precision Barrel ADS Time penalty decreased to -2 percent, up from -6 percent

Fitzherbert 500mm Rapid Recoil Recovery now increased by 10 percent

Wyvern 570mm Full-Auto Barrel Vertical Recoil increased to 20 percent, up from two percent Horizontal recoil penalty decreased to -10 percent, up from -40 percent

8mm Klauser 20 Round Mag Magazine Capacity Increased to 40 rounds, up from 20 ADS Time penalty decreased to -2 percent, down from four percent



M1916 (VG)

Time to ADS decreased to 310ms, down from 340msÂ

ZP Custom Barrel Recoil Recovery now increased by 10 percent

6.5mm Sakura 20 Round Mag Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to five percent, down from 20 percent



Warzone season five weapon nerfs

Assault rifles

Cooper Carbine (VG)

Compressed Rounds Recoil Control penalty increased to -4.5 percent, down from -3.5 percent

22″ Cooper Custom Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 35 percent, down from 50 percent



KG M40 (VG)

Min Damage decreased to 23, down from 25

Sprint to Fire Time increased to 1.02, up from 1.0

Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Muzzle Velocity decreased to 38 percent, down from 45 percent Vertical Recoil Control decreased to 24 percent, down from 30 percent Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 17 percent, down from 20 percent

6.5mm Sakura 40 Round Mags Muzzle Velocity penalty increased to -15 percent, down from -10 percent Vertical Recoil Control decreased to 12 percent, down from 14 percent Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 16 percent, down from 20 percent

8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums Movement Speed Scaler decreased to 0.98, down from 0.985 ADS Time Penalty increased to -5 percent, up from -2.5 percent

VDD 22G Padded Recoil Control decreased to 12.5 percent, down from 14 percent



STG-44 (VG)

VDD 760mm 05B Horizontal Recoil Decreased to 20 percent, down from 30 percent Muzzle Velocity decreased to 40 percent, down from 45 percent

8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums ADS Time Scaler penalty decreased to -10 percent, up from -7 percentÂ



Submachine guns

Armaguerra 43 (VG)

ADS Movement Speed Scale decreased to 1.32, down from 1.36

Imerito 550mm 03P Vertical Recoil Control decreased to 10 percent, down from 15 percent Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 15 percent, down from 20 percent Â

Imerito 180mm Short Vertical Recoil Control Penalty increased to -15 percent, up from -10 percent

Botti 570mm Precisione Headshot Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.14, down from 1.2Â Muzzle Velocity decreased to 30 percent, down from 40 percent Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 25 percent, down from 35 percent

8mm Kurz 72 Round Mags Muzzle Velocity decreased to 10 percent, down from 20 percent Damage Range Bonus removed, down from five percent

9mm 60 Round Mags Movement Speed Penalty increased to -3 percent, down from -1 percent ADS Time penalty increased to -8 percent, down from -6 percent

Imerito TA Skeletal Initial Recoil decreased to 10 percent, down from 15 percent Sustained Recoil penalty increased to -10 percent, down from -7.5 percentÂ



Marco 5 (VG)

Max Damage decreased to 32, down from 34

Mid Damage decreased to 29, down from 30

Mid Damage Range increased to 20 meters, up from 15 meters

Imerito 342mm 04P Muzzle Velocity decreased to 40 percent, down from 50 percent Recoil Control decreased to five percent, down from eight percent

Perfetto Lesto 355mm Vertical Recoil Control penalty increased to -25 percent, down from -21 percent Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to -15 percent, down from -12 percent



H4 Blixen (VG)

Bergström 17″ F3 Recoil Control Decreased to 30 percent, down from 45 percentÂ

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags Headshot Multiplier Removed Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.13, up from 1.0Â Movement Speed Scale Decreased to 0.97, down from 1.02 ADS Time Scalar Penalty decreased to -4 percent, up from -3 percentÂ



Shotguns

Combat Shotgun (VG)

Headshot Locational Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.05, down from 1.1

Neck Locational Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.05, down from 1.1

12 Gauge 5 Round Tube Locational Damage Multipliers decreased to 2.5 percent, down from five percent

Sawed-Off Damage Range Penalty increased to -25 percent, down from -20 percent Bonus Damage decreased to 15 percent, down from 20 percent



Sniper rifles

3-Line Rifle (VG)

.30-06 20 Round Mags Damage Bonus decreased to seven percent, down from 10 percent Rate of Fire Penalty decreased to -6.5 percent, up from -10 percent



Attachment changes

» Muzzles «

MX Silencer

Recoil Control decreased to three percent, down from four percent

Muzzle Velocity decreased to 10 percent, down from 12 percent

Damage Range decreased to 7.5 percent, down from 10 percent

M1928 Silencer

Recoil Control decreased to three percent, down from four percentÂ

Muzzle Velocity decreased to 10 percent, down from 12 percent

Damage Range decreased to 7.5 percent, down from 10 percentÂ

Mercury Silencer

Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to four percent, down from five percentÂ

» Scopes «

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Sniper Glint has been enabled

Recoil Control Decreased to one percent, down from five percent

Flinch Resistance decreased

Assault Rifles: ADS Penalty increased to -10 percent, up from -4 percentÂ



1913 Variable 4-8x

Sniper Glint has been enabled

Recoil Control decreased to five percent, down from 10 percent

Flinch Resistance decreased

Assault Rifles: ADS Penalty increased to -12 percent, up from -8 percent



» Gunperks «

Tight Grip