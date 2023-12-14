Warzone pro banned from competing after watching bikini stream during tournament

Warzone pro Jukeyz has today claimed he’s been banned from competing after watching and airing a bikini streamer during a recent tournament stream.

OpTic Gaming hosted a $200,000 tournament this week to kick off the new Warzone competitive season. Skullface made a statement on the first day of action, winning two Solo Yolo rounds to walk away $40,000 richer. The tournament’s second day shifted to trio action and had squads compete in a new match point format. Community members praised the new system as it played a key role in the tournament’s thrilling finale.

This is certainly a new way to get banned from Warzone. Image via Raven Software

Team Huskers took down the reigning World Series of Warzone champions Biffle, Sage, and Shifty to seal the deal, yet it was Jukeyz who ended up stealing the show.

Jukeyz gets caught showing bikini stream during OpTic Warzone tournament

Although the Warzone tournament was online, the casters broadcasted the event from the Esports Stadium in Arlington Texas and shared the streamer’s perspectives from the venue. In between matches, the analyst desk of Hitch, Katie Bedford, and Reflections caught Jukeyz watching a streamer wearing a bikini.

This all comes after Twitch changed its sexual content guidelines, opening the door for previously prohibited to now be streamed on the platform. Hitch was the first to catch it when he asked, “What’s happening here?” All three analysts then turned their heads in disbelief as they looked behind and saw a bikini streamer on the giant screen. Everyone on the desk laughed about the moment, and the clip went viral, but Jukeyz is facing consequences for the stunt.

Jukeyz claimed he’s been banned from competing in Activision-ran Warzone tournaments for two months and argued the ruling was unfair. “I don’t think I have seen anything for me not to do that. It’s streamed on Twitch. The game should be watched by 18-plus-year-olds anyway and what I’m watching is on Twitch. I don’t deserve a ban,” Jukeyz said.

Fellow Warzone competitor Symfuhny came to Jukeyz’s defense and gave his thoughts on the length of the ban. “Two months for that, when the casters were all laughing and pointing it out. Two months for that is insane… especially right at the launch of a new game,” Symfuhny said. Jukeyz added the incident “wasn’t intentional,” and he plans on appealing.