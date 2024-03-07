Warzone players divided over Season 2 Reloaded throwing knives nerfs

Throwing knives have received massive nerfs as part of the Season Two Reloaded update, and the changes have split the Warzone community right down the middle.

Raven Software didn’t hold any punches while nerfing throwing knives in the Season Two Reloaded update; in answer to the knives taking over Warzone as the most popular lethal equipment item, the mid-season update decreased the thrown weapon’s damage from 200 down to 175, meaning players can no longer down an enemy with one chest shot. After the update, if a player wants to take down an enemy with a throwing knife instantly, it will either have to be a headshot or on an already downed enemy, raising eyebrows.

Season Two Reloaded shakes up Warzone’s equipment item meta. Image via Activision

As expected from a community that rarely unanimously agrees on a controversial change, players haven’t been able to reach a consensus. On one hand, throwing knives come in handy when players run out of ammo and desperately need to pull off a last second kill. But at the same time, it arguably reached a point in matches, where players would rely on using the equipment items in close-range engagements instead of firing a weapon.

Some players argued throwing knives have lost all value if they can’t help get you out of a bind. “Huge L and I’m just an average player. They were clutch in sticky situations” one user argued. Meanwhile, a separate segment of the player base held firm that this change was a long time in the coming, as throwing knives were too overpowered. “I am sure I have been one-shotted when fully plated with full health, so this is a win for me,” a second commenter added.

There is also a group of community members who are unbothered by this update, as they will still be able to do what they did before with throwing knives. One player wrote: “As long as they still finish downs, I don’t really care.”

If players decide to stop using throwing knives and frags after this update nerfed both, the breacher drone could be the next best option, as the lethal equipment item is perfect for getting an MW3 enemy to move away from cover or off their roofs.