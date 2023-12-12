Warzone players claim audio is ‘chalked’ and ‘the worst it has been out of any BR in history’

It seems to be a big problem among players.

The new Call of Duty: Warzone experience, alongside Modern Warfare 3’s weapons and new map Urzikstan, hasn’t even been playable for a week. But that’s not stopping the community from expressing its concerns.

Popular Warzone streamer HusKerrs tagged both Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software to voice some complaints about the game in the first week of its new iteration, and many seemed to agree with his sentiments.

Sit tight and listen closely. Image via Activision

“The new Warzone is great so far, but it’s time to address the pressing issues,” HusKerrs said on Twitter/X. “Audio is the worst it has been out of any BR in history, and the TTK is way too quick. Gulag visibility is very poor most of the time, and server lag is back.”

Another streamer, IceManIsaac, echoed HusKerrs’ complaints while adding a few of his own, saying the game is “brutal” right now, including the weapon meta that’s dominated by just a handful of guns, and audio problems mainly dealing with enemy footstep audio.

“SBMM is cranked, audio is chalked, and you’re forced to use one of a few broken guns or you get evaporated in half a second,” Isaac said. “Gonna see the BAS-B in my nightmares tonight.”

Main Warzone dev Raven Software was quick to address complaints about audio within just a few days of season one launching on Dec. 6, confirming that the lack of footstep sounds is being looked at.

“With the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone season one, we’ve seen a great deal of feedback surrounding audio – more specifically footsteps,” the dev said. “We are currently investigating this feedback and will share more information at a later date.”

Obviously, it’s still early for MW3’s Warzone iteration and much will be changed over the coming months. But the game seems to be off to a decent start with player sentiment outside of complaints like these, so many fans likely hope positive changes will take effect sooner rather than later.