Warzone players are begging for one important feature when the new Urzikistan map releases

It’s hard to be the last man standing when your teammates keep dying

A new map on a rebirthed Call of Duty brings inevitable questions: What playlists will be available? How do I avoid the punishing process of playing with randoms? These questions are on the minds of players inside the r/CODWarzone subreddit.

With Modern Warfare 3 on the horizon, players are eagerly awaiting the new Urzikistan map, set to release in December 2023. Urzikistan continues the Modern Warfare story on the border of Al Mazrah (the popular Warzone map). With 11 POIs (points of interest) for players to sink their teeth into, onlookers have their gaze fully on content creators trying this new map out.

The new Season 01 Warzone map is raising a few questions regarding playlists. Redditors’ main hope is that the playlist remains consistent throughout—with Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads being an integral part of the Warzone experience. Being forced to play with strangers is something that many players do not want. The solo FPS experience, especially in a battle royale game (I’m looking at you, Apex) is one that few players can tolerate. Most players have one friend that they regularly drop into the game with, and many have found that the larger the squad, the higher the chance of cheaters being present in the lobby.

Regardless of the style of playstyle you typically rock (ratting, aggressive with SMGs or defensive with Snipers), playing with randoms never goes your way if communication isn’t on your side. Solo dropping with a stack of randoms is a painful experience as your teammates always ego challenge or drop on the opposite side of the map.

The increased demand for perfection, even inside a casual game of Warzone, massively decreases the level of fun a casual player can enjoy. Whether you want to let off steam from a long day at work or hang out with friends, dropping out of that plane to be greeted by a 3-stack full of bloodthirsty Twitch streamers can get exhausting rather fast.

Some redditors are looking for entertainment in their solo runs, playing a kind of Warzone free-for-all, but describe this as something they haven’t been able to see since Verdansk. Unfortunately, the solo experience may be best enjoyed in the DMZ game mode, but it is uncertain whether it will even return in MW3.

MW3 Warzone is set to include the classic battle royale with Resurgence and Plunder Modes. Alongside this, the promised return of Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep means that squad sizes will vary for each mode you play on. With Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 2 restricting players to a 4v4 lobby, the demand for a fun solo experience and a permanent duos playlist is completely valid.

