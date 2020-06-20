Warzone player eliminates 3 teams with C4

The C4 is one of the most versatile explosives in Call of Duty: Warzone. The throwable charges can take out enemies behind cover, squads trying to escape in a vehicle, or downed opponents from a distance. One Warzone player showed just how effective C4 is by wiping three full teams.

The Warzone player noticed an enemy vehicle approaching them on their mini map and prepared an ambush. The player threw a C4 charge as the vehicle passed by and was able to eliminate the entire team. The player looted their bodies and continued to move forward with their teammates.

A few seconds later the player noticed another enemy vehicle on their mini map and decided to follow the team. They climbed a nearby hill in preparation for the enemy team, who were on the road below. The player threw another C4 charge and secured their second team wipe of the game.

The rampage was not over, however, and the player restocked on C4 from their second victim’s bodies. The player noticed a third vehicle on their mini map, but this team was a helicopter flying above.

The helicopter was flying low which meant the player could reach the vehicle with a C4 satchel. The player eliminated the team in the helicopter with a well-placed C4 charge and completed their hat trick of team wipes.