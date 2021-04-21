Call of Duty: Warzone’s in-game event was so big it created server problems for Black Ops Cold War, too

Activision is currently investigating server issues in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

The issue seems to have stemmed from a massive influx of players attempting to experience Warzone's in-game event this afternoon. Many players were disconnected and met with a server queue.

Updating to include trouble connecting in #ColdWar. Stay tuned for updateshttps://t.co/rzxCh9aAaR https://t.co/pqAuzeKLYz — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) April 21, 2021

With both games experiencing issues right now, Activision is working to fix them so players can play both titles before and when season three goes live tonight at 11pm CT.

The in-game event was huge, drawing over one million viewers to Warzone on Twitch shortly before server issues began occurring. Many players were unable to play the event at launch, but some are able to experience it now, even with server problems withstanding.

Dot Esports was able to finish the event not long after it went live. "The Destruction of Verdansk Part 1" triggered a cutscene showing Warzone's Verdansk map being destroyed by a nuke.

Stay tuned for more information on server issues as it becomes available.