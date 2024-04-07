Category:
CoD

Warzone Mobile players believe additional bots in lobbies have ‘ruined the game’

Bots are probably not that fun to kill.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: Apr 7, 2024 10:56 am
Warzone Mobile characters with choppers in the background.
Image via Activision

Since the season three update on April 3, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile players reported their lobbies are full of bots, and frustrations are now beginning to boil over.

Recommended Videos

On launch day, the developers explained the change in an update post on X, formerly Twitter, where they stated that it might be too hard for the players to queue up in a match with 120 players. To address this, they adjusted various matchmaking parameters to smoothen the experience for new players.

CoD operators dropping in on Warzone Mobile.
Bots are making the gameplay too easy for many players. Image via Activision

Community members weren’t pleased with the changes, however, voicing their concerns in a rapidly growing Reddit thread. One of them wrote, “Playing in lobbies full of real people was fun and challenging but now I’m sleepwalking to top 5 finishes because half the players I find are bots that spin around like idiots and don’t even shoot,” reflecting on the deteriorating quality of matches after the season three update.

Back in 2022, the developers stressed how the game’s servers can handle up to 120 live players in a single match with zero bots and that the matchmaking system will prioritize filling the lobbies with real players. Things have evidently changed since then, and many players on Reddit are asking the developers to “reconsider their decision” as the bots’ behavior doesn’t make for compelling gameplay.

As explained in the post, the bots are easy to spot because they never sprint or jump after engaging in a fight and they will never adjust or change course when they come under fire. Also, they always immediately die, never getting knocked down.

Developers often use bots to decrease wait times for lobbies or substitute players when active players don’t have enough players to play the game. Bots can also new players to enjoy the game in less competitive lobbies while they learn the ropes—but as we’ve also seen many times, it’s quite easy to go wrong with them.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article One of CoD MW3’s forgotten game modes loses more content—and players want to know why
Promotional image for the Gunfight mode in Modern Warfare 3.
Category: CoD
CoD
One of CoD MW3’s forgotten game modes loses more content—and players want to know why
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Apr 7, 2024
Read Article What does ‘Exceeds skill restriction’ mean in MW3? Ranked Play divisions, explained
MW3 Ranked Play
Category: CoD
CoD
What does ‘Exceeds skill restriction’ mean in MW3? Ranked Play divisions, explained
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Apr 6, 2024
Read Article What is Tac Stance in MW3? How to get Tac Stance kills in MW3
A screenshot of a CoD MW3 operator sliding and shooting.
Category: CoD
CoD
What is Tac Stance in MW3? How to get Tac Stance kills in MW3
Tyler Esguerra and others Tyler Esguerra and others Apr 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article One of CoD MW3’s forgotten game modes loses more content—and players want to know why
Promotional image for the Gunfight mode in Modern Warfare 3.
Category: CoD
CoD
One of CoD MW3’s forgotten game modes loses more content—and players want to know why
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Apr 7, 2024
Read Article What does ‘Exceeds skill restriction’ mean in MW3? Ranked Play divisions, explained
MW3 Ranked Play
Category: CoD
CoD
What does ‘Exceeds skill restriction’ mean in MW3? Ranked Play divisions, explained
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Apr 6, 2024
Read Article What is Tac Stance in MW3? How to get Tac Stance kills in MW3
A screenshot of a CoD MW3 operator sliding and shooting.
Category: CoD
CoD
What is Tac Stance in MW3? How to get Tac Stance kills in MW3
Tyler Esguerra and others Tyler Esguerra and others Apr 6, 2024
Author
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more.