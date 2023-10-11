Some of these changes were definitely needed.

A new update has gone live in Call of Duty: Warzone today, taking aim at weapon balancing and an overpowered season six battle pass skin.

The Gaia skin from season six’s Spawn-themed battle pass was lauded as being “worse than Roze,” Warzone’s most notorious skin, because of its visibility or lack thereof. The Groot-like monster skin was extremely difficult to see in both Warzone and multiplayer.

We've just released a small update that contains a number of adjustments and bug fixes. View the updated Patch Notes here:https://t.co/d3R5eBtEBf — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) October 11, 2023

To fix the skin, Activision “added visual effects to base skin that reflects the same level of visibility as BlackCell skin” and “improved visibility compensation,” which should come as a welcome change to many players.

“The skin is nearly impossible to see in dark environments or in bushes,” a Redditor said on Sept. 29. “This skin is worse than Roze ever was and is nearly as bad as the invisible Operator we had on Caldera. I am thankful to have controller aim assist but I can’t imagine how much more broken it is to play against this operator on mouse and keyboard.”

The update also fixed bugs but took aim at buffing and nerfing certain guns in season six. The weapon balancing changes are only applicable to Warzone, though, so Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer won’t feel the effects.

The Lockwood 300 shotgun that’s been running rampant since season six began thanks to the Maelstrom Dual Trigger attachment has been nerfed. The attachment has had its close damage range and close-mid damage range decreased.

Changes to other Warzone guns include buffs for the Kastov 545, close and mid-damage range nerfs to the popular Kastov 762, and widespread nerfs to the TR-76 Geist, season six’s new assault rifle.

Other assault rifles and SMGs were changed in the balance pass, with the ISO 9mm, Lachmann Sub, Lachmann Shroud, Minibak, and MX9 seeing tweaks in the update ahead of next week’s The Haunting event.

You can read the full list of patch notes for Warzone today on the official Call of Duty website.

