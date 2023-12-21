Warzone: How to find Krampus in Urzikstan

We thought we were safe. We thought it came to an end and we could have a happy CODMAS in 2023. But Krampus has returned in Call of Duty: Warzone.

This will come as an unwelcome shock to many, but it’s true. Krampus can be found in Urzikstan, and we’ve got all the details on what he’s doing there, how to find him, and everything else important about his appearance.

Here’s everything we know about the return of Krampus in Warzone in 2023 and how to find him.

What is Krampus in Warzone?

It wasn’t a happy Christmas in 2021. Image via Activision

Krampus is a horrifying Christmas monster from Central European legend. He appears as an anthropomorphic, horned beast, and legend has it that he would appear to punish bad children at Christmastime.

It’s all folklore, meant to scare kids into behaving, but he came to life in Warzone in 2021 for Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Festive Fervor event. He would randomly appear on the map Caldera and hunt down players, chasing them around relentlessly until he was focused down and killed by the entire team.

Players who played Warzone back then universally disliked Krampus for how he disrupted games. So, Sledgehammer Games would never bring him back, would they?

Is Krampus back in Warzone?

Yes, Krampus has returned to Warzone for CODMAS in 2023. Kind of. He’s an Easter egg that can be found on the Urzikstan map, and if you interact with him, you get some special loot and a fun interaction. Thankfully, he cannot chase you around and ruin your Warzone matches, so it’s just something to find and have fun and remember the terrifying Festive Fervor days past.

Here’s how to find Krampus in Warzone 3.

Where is Krampus in Warzone?

There he is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Krampus, or, at least, whatever’s left of him, can be found buried in Urzikstan. We’ve marked the map below to show exactly where he is. The location is in the E4 section of the map, on the shoreline across from Urzikstan Cargo.

He can be found buried with his arm sticking out from the ground, and if you interact with him, you earn a special reward: the “He Hunts You” calling card. Not only that, but a creepy voice will say something to you. If you listen closely, you can hear it say “he will return.” Oh boy. See you next Christmas, I guess?

Check the shoreline for his arm sticking up. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sector E4. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s the video of what happens:

Happy CODMAS, everyone. Our real gift is that Krampus is back, but he’s been defeated by the ground somehow.