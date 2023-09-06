Warzone’s new Resurgence map arrived today—but it’s not floating well with players

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Resurgence map has finally arrived as part of Season Five Reloaded. Fort Resurgence is here and playable, but whether that’s a good thing is up for debate.

Fans of Warzone’s fast-paced respawn mode were anticipating its release since it was announced at the beginning of season five, and it came today a bit later than the normal reset time. But now that it’s here, players have quickly found out it’s not quite what they were expecting.

So Albagra Fortress Resurgence is playable



About what I expected since its been on Al Mazra since Launch, but kinda odd to not just make it the Island though cause half the zone is water.



thoughts? pic.twitter.com/0tCyGUQGqz — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) September 6, 2023

Fort Resurgence is a slice of the Al Mazrah battle royale map, centered on the Al Bagra Fortress POI. But that description itself has become problematic for some players.

“The boundaries for this map include the entire Al Bagra Fortress point of interest in Al Mazrah and immediate surroundings; those who visit this locale in Battle Royale or DMZ, or who had numerous Multiplayer matches on this map will know plenty of tactics for success here,” Activision said of the new map in the Season Five Reloaded announcement blog.

The thing is, though, that the “immediate surroundings” include a whole heck of a lot of water. And that makes sense because the fortress is set on an island. But what doesn’t make sense is why the slice of the map also includes the water and not just the island itself.

CoD players like JGod and CoD news account MWIIIntel were quick to post their impressions and findings about the map. The consensus seems to be that most players enjoy the POI itself, but the end-game circles ending up in the surrounding waters is an issue.

To start off, Fort Resurgence has its own dedicated playlist, but it’s also included in the regular Resurgence playlist where it rotates with Al Mazrah, Vondel, and Ashika Island, offering three playable Resurgence maps at once for the first time.

This seems like a fix that could be rolled out soon, whether the playable space is limited or the final circles veer away from the water. But for now, Resurgence players should heed the warnings of the community and get ready to swim.

