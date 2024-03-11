Warzone fans fear CoD devs will never ‘recreate the magic’ of original release again

Change isn’t necessarily bad, but players are convinced Infinity Ward should have avoided tinkering with its once-coveted Call of Duty Warzone franchise. What’s worse is they don’t think the devs can bring the “magic” of the original 2020 experience back even if they wanted to.

Recommended Videos

In a rant post on March 9, a player named oftiltandsalt presented an intriguing yet disheartening opinion regarding the state of CoD Warzone. Saying Infinity Ward had probably created the original experience “by accident,” they touched on the existing problems, suggesting Infinity Ward should re-release 2020 Warzone instead of the modern version.

Will it ever feel the same? Image via Activision

“It has become obvious over time that IW didn’t make Warzone on purpose and can’t remake it,” the post reads. “Both iterations of Warzone since have been complete failures for at least one portion of the player base.”

Oftiltandsalt elaborated on how the devs should tackle it, stressing the importance of embracing the good changes from the modern Warzone versions while keeping close to the original experience. “Just give us back the game we love and build on it. No one asked for a whole new engine, no one asked for clunky aiming mechanics that don’t make sense, no one asked for controversial buffed aim assist that has both sides of the community in a frenzy,” they wrote.

Despite them suggesting to bring back 2020 Warzone in the Reddit thread, Oftiltandsalt was convinced Infinity Ward can’t recreate the magic. “They can’t make a new version because they don’t know what they did to make it great the first time,” they wrote. Interestingly, other players in the thread agreed to it, although they did want Infinity Ward to relaunch the first game anyway.

From the removal of iconic maps like Verdansk and Caldera to movement updates that were uncalled for, according to players, plenty of factors deteriorated the experience over the years since Warzone 2.0. Not that the 2020 Warzone was perfect, but players still enjoyed hopping into the game at the end of the day.

Whether the devs manage to defy the community’s expectations with future updates is a story for later.