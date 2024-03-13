Warzone fans are convinced the season two Reloaded patch made Urzikstan unplayable

Major patches and new updates are supposed to improve games, but Warzone fans are convinced the season two Reloaded patch has made the battle royale worse, making the Urzikstan map play “like absolute trash.”

Warzone received its big season two Reloaded patch on March 6, adding more players to the Vondel map, the new Bunker Buster killstreak, and a host of quality-of-life updates. But while the update did bring lots of good additions, it seems to have also caused a big issue on the Urzikstan map.

As the largest map in the game, it’s no surprise Urzikstan requires a little more computing power to play on. For some players, though, it’s now completely broken, with the game freezing and stuttering whenever they play it.

Urzikstan isn’t working as intended. Image via Activision

In a post on the official Warzone Reddit, a player asked if the recent update had destroyed Urzikstan’s performance, writing: “I played ranked exclusively for a couple weeks, and came back to the big map last night to find that my game was playing like absolute trash. I thought I had packet loss the way people were skipping across my screen.”

Sadly, it seems it’s not just the OP struggling, with another Redditor saying they played “two matches on Vondel and Ashika last night that both felt like I had 10-15 FPS and stuttery,” while another said: “Glad it’s not just me. I thought it was my internet. Good to know it’s only the billion-dollar corporation letting us down. Again.”

At the time of writing, there’s been no comment from any of the developers on the Call of Duty Updates X account, so it appears there’s nothing in the works to fix the problem right now. If you’re struggling, it’s worth checking out our guide to fixing lag and FPS stuttering in Warzone.