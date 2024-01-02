Warzone expert showcases secret dive glitch that improves movement speed

Take advantage of this movement glitch before it gets patched.

MW3 reintroduced slide canceling to Warzone, yet players aren’t making the most of the helpful movement mechanic unless they change their settings.

Slide canceling revolutionized operator mobility when Infinity Ward introduced it in Modern Warfare 2019. The easy-to-learn maneuver enables players to evade enemies more easily in a gunfight as they slide around, making it hard to land shots.

Without slide canceling in Modern Warfare 2, players dove instead to escape an engagement or safely move across the map. But users no longer need to rely on dolphin diving since slide canceling is back and here to stay.

A new MW3 setting reflects that meta change by eliminating diving entirely, but the setting doesn’t quite come as advertised.

Warzone players discover loophole to improve movement speed

In the controller settings and under gameplay, players can change their slide and dive behavior. CoD content creator JGOD tested the different options and concluded that Slide-Only has a 100-millisecond response time and is more responsive than the 200-millisecond response time from the Tap to Slide option.

But if a player decides to go with Slide-Only, they seemingly wouldn’t be able to dive anymore—that was until community members found a workaround that CoD expert WhosImmortal highlighted in a recent video.

Players noticed that their operator would dive even if they had Slide-Only selected. The mystery was finally solved after having over a month of playtime on MW3.

By pressing the inputs to sprint and slide at the same time, it’s possible to dolphin dive even if you have Slide-Only selected. This means it’s possible to get a better response time and still reap the benefits of having both movement mechanics accessible at all times.

Even though diving is no longer as useful, this interaction will still be helpful if you have to dive around a corner or out of the gas before you die in Warzone. This isn’t an intended feature, though, so Sledgehammer Games could remove the glitch at any time.