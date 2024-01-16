Category:
Warzone anti-cheat update finally cracks down on mouse and keyboard cheaters

Console players have one less thing to worry about.
Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Jan 16, 2024 05:25 pm
A group of Warzone operators take aim at an unseen enemy.
Image via Activision

Raven Software listened to community feedback and reinforced Warzone’s anti-cheat today to detect wrongdoers using a mouse and keyboard more easily.

Cheating has always plagued Warzone in some capacity, but community members recently reported an uptick in bending the rules. For example, CoD streamer Symfuhny posted a video of a “blatantly” obvious cheater that used some form of aimbot to shoot him straight out of the sky without even looking.

Gulag in Warzone
One for the good guys. Image via Activision

However, that doesn’t mean the anti-cheat hasn’t done its job. A cheater exposed themselves by posting a video of the new anti-cheat mitigation feature SPLAT, sending them to their death while attempting to parachute down. But as with the case with any anti-cheat, cheaters always find a way to bypass the system, so Raven Software responded by beefing up its security.

Warzone 3 anti-cheat targets players using aim assist on mouse and keyboard

Aim Assist evens the playing field between console and PC players in FPS titles by snapping the crosshair onto enemies while using a controller to compensate for its limited mobility compared to a keyboard and mouse.

Mouse and keyboard players also discovered a way to have aim assist, but Raven Software stepped in before the issue got out of hand.

On Jan. 16, the Warzone devs announced, “Our security detection systems now target players using tools to activate aim assist while using a mouse and keyboard. The Call of Duty application will close if detected. Repeated use of these tools may lead to further account action.”

Raven Software and the supporting studios have ramped up their efforts to prevent cheating, and the devs backed up their claim with evidence. On Dec. 22, the anti-cheat team confirmed that over 23,000 accounts have been banned since MW3 launched.

Community members will never be entirely satisfied with the state of cheating in Warzone, but this update goes a long way in stopping the problem.

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.