Warzone and CDL pros going head-to-head to crown ‘king’ of Call of Duty

Some of the very best Call of Duty players in the world will soon collide in a series of events to determine one true “king” among Call of Duty League (CDL) players or Warzone content creators.

Announced today via the CDL Twitter account, the five-part series will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 16, with a $20,000 event. In total, the first four events will offer $20,000 in prizes each before the $70,000 grand finale on Sept. 1, bringing the overall prize pool to $150,000.

Other than the prize pool and dates of the CDL vs. Warzone events, nothing else is known about the series. But it may finally settle (or at least quiet) a debated topic among fans: Who is better between the CDL and Warzone elite?

Although the format hasn’t been revealed, today’s announcement has been received positively among CoD pros and fans. While the intrigue of the actual competition is a factor, these events can also fill a gap in competitive CoD with the CDL offseason in effect and the World Series of Warzone Global Finals still being more than a month away.

OpTic Texas star Shotzzy indicated he’s interested in being involved in the events, and Atlanta FaZe head coach and popular Warzone streamer Crowder praised the idea: “This is the content we needed.”

The first of the five events will begin on Aug. 16 at 2pm CT, and all of the action will be streamed on the official CoD Twitch channel.

