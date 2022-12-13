Warzone 2 star Aydan whacked with lengthy Twitch ban for ‘sexually explicit conduct’

He's just as confused about it as his fans.

Popular Warzone 2 streamer Aydan has been banned on Twitch for the first time in his career. The ban was for allegedly showing “sexually explicit conduct” on stream, although he’s a little confused about what it was for.

The streamer’s suspension will last seven days, unless it’s overturned.

“Hey, guys. I just wanted to let you know I’ve been suspended from Twitch for seven days for ‘sexually explicit conduct’,” he said. “Not sure what the game plan is, but I just wanted to be transparent with you guys.

The popular Warzone icon added: “Hope to see you soon.”

As for what it was about, Aydan explained: “Honestly, I’m not 100 percent sure. I wasn’t really provided any context or clip for reference, so I’m just left here thinking, lol,” suggesting he hasn’t got the slightest clue, at this stage.

Twitch has often suspended streamers without providing a reason to the stars when they are first struck with the ban. This sounds like one of those situations.

This story is being updated…