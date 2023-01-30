The return of Resurgence is upon us.

Fans of Call of Duty: Warzone’s Resurgence mode have been left parachuting in the wind without a map to land on since November.

When Warzone 2 launched, Warzone 1 was taken offline for two weeks. Once it returned as Warzone Caldera, the game’s two Resurgence maps were nowhere to be found. Resurgence was not in the new game at all at launch, either.

Ashika Island awaits 🌊 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 30, 2023

Players who enjoy Resurgence as a warm-up for battle royale, a mode for leveling weapons, or as their preferred game type entirely may continue to miss Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep for a long time coming. But something new is about to shake up the CoD universe.

In Resurgence, players drop into a map and loot up to slay enemies in a mode that’s something like a hybrid between battle royale and Team Deathmatch. Players can respawn as long as their teammates survive the Resurgence countdown, which increases in length with each successive death.

Resurgence is finally returning to Warzone by making its first appearance in Warzone 2. The new map is called Ashika Island and we know a little bit about it ahead of its reveal at the end of January 2023.

Here’s all you need to know about Warzone 2’s new Resurgence map.

New Warzone 2 Resurgence map release date

Ashika Island awaits 🌊 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 30, 2023

Warzone 2’s new Resurgence map, Ashika Island, will release on Feb. 15.

It was first teased on Jan. 30 before the official tac map reveal on Jan. 31, and more information about the map and season two of Warzone 2 is expected in a new blog post on Feb. 8.

But there is at least some information that’s been known about Ashika Island since a leak in December 2022.

New Warzone 2 Resurgence map leak

An overhead tac map of a purported Warzone 2 Resurgence map originally leaked in December 2022. The image was swiftly taken down due to copyright claims from Activision, leading many to believe it was real. And it looks like they were right.

Now, there’s further evidence of it being real. The map in the leaked image’s outline matches the one that was teased in a tweet by Call of Duty on Jan. 30, adding more legitimacy to the leak, which looks like it was a screengrab from someone viewing the image off of a Windows PC.

The overhead image of the island showed several named points of interest, including Castle, Power Plant, Water Treatment, Greenhouses, Beach Club, Port, Shipwreck, and Residential.