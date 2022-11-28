Warzone 2 recoil patterns are turning the CoD battle royale into a game of chance

Recoil has been a controlled variable in several different titles for the past decade. Games like Counter-Strike have certain patterns that remain the same depending on whether a player has moved in a certain direction or not.

On the other hand, games like VALORANT have a few bullets that hit the same mark, but the rest spray off wildly. Warzone 2 seems to be following in Riot’s footsteps.

Spray control is an important technique to learn in any game. It raises the skill ceiling and anyone who can control it will likely be winning more matches as a result.

Warzone 2’s recoil patterns have been investigated by observant players, and they’re incredibly inconsistent. So much so, according to CoD players’ research, that the same weapon with the same attachments, place, and tunings in the battle royale actually couldn’t produce one definitive recoil pattern twice.

One CoD gamer, Warzone_Load posted the findings on Twitter, showing “four different mags and different pattern every time” in their Warzone 2 testing.

This is why long range fights don't seem consistent in #Warzone2.



Same gun, same attachments, same tuning (max recoil stabilization), same place.

4 different mags and different pattern everytime. And what's going on with the second one in blue 😅 pic.twitter.com/FBZZ0ie5ju — Warzone Loadout | Get the app (@Warzone_Loadout) November 24, 2022

While the majority of the patterns presented show a clear trajectory to the left after a few bullets, the second pattern throws a spanner in the works.

Players will have to prepare themselves for some unhinged long-distance gameplay. Each fight is most likely going to be inconsistent, so fighting up close might be your best bet in surviving Warzone 2’s battle royale arena.

Hopefully, the Warzone 2 devs change the weapon recoil patterns to reward the hard work that goes into learning spray patterns in a future patch for the popular title.