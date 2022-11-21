How many people play Warzone 2?

It’s no secret that Call of Duty is one of the most popular gaming franchises in the world.

Each year, new entries in the series sell millions of copies with their multiplayer and campaign components. But it seems like nothing has been as popular for CoD as the Warzone battle royale mode.

Warzone 2 launched on Nov. 16, 2022, offering a new map and a new BR experience for CoD players to drop into with their friends every day and night for the foreseeable future. There’s also the extraction shooter-like DMZ mode where players can try to obtain high-tier loot in a PvEvP environment. But just how many gamers are dropping in?

Here’s how many people are dropping into Al Mazrah for some battle royale and DMZ matches in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 player count

Thank you Call of Duty #Warzone2 players 💚 pic.twitter.com/gShG9I1fZl — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 21, 2022

On Nov. 21, just five days after Warzone 2 was released, Activision revealed the game had seen over 25 million players in less than a week. That’s a whole lot of dropping in, looting, driving, and fighting on Al Mazrah in no time at all.

The actual active player count of Warzone 2 at any given time is much harder to quantify. The only online service that tracks active players publicly for Warzone 2 is Steam, and that’s just a fraction of the grand player base at large.

As of Nov. 21, the all-time peak of players on Steam on Warzone 2 (including MW2 and DMZ) was over 488,000, according to SteamCharts. Doing some simple math will show that, at any given time, well over a million players are playing the current CoD.

Since Warzone 2 is included with MW2 players, it’s impossible to know how many are playing the BR alone. But given the game’s massive popularity, it’s a whole heck of a lot of FPS gamers around the world.