Warzone 2 has received a much-needed boost to Buy Stations and Loadout Drops

Now you can by your friends back from spectating.

Warzone 2 has been a bit of a bumpy ride. Glitches and bugs are up the top of the required fix list for the developers, but there are a few different things that also needed attention.

The battle royale sequel to the widely popular Warzone has seen a few changes already. Now, changes regarding Buy Station boxes have been put in place.

Buy Stations were few and far between in Warzone 2, and now you’ll see them appear a lot more frequently. Raven Software revealed the new Warzone 2 changes on Twitter on Thursday, Dec. 15, alerting players: “A new update is now live that has doubled the average number of Buy Stations per match.”

This update was almost a complete 180 from the update prior. The day before, the devs made changes that reduced the number of buy stations across Al Mazrah.

📢 Yesterday's #Warzone2 update reduced the number of Buy Stations across Al Mazrah.



A new update is now live that has doubled the average number of Buy Stations per match.



Also, the Loadout Drop public event will occur during the 2nd circle, one circle earlier than before. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) December 16, 2022

Now there’s more than enough to find around the map. Buying your bot teammates back to life from the buy stations will be significantly easier, as there’s less chance of meeting enemies while they’re trying to buy UAVs. You’ll just have to get as much Warzone cash as possible so you can revive your friends earlier on.

Raven Software also noted: “The Loadout Drop public event will occur during the second circle, one circle earlier than before.” This is beneficial for players; it provides an opportunity to get stronger weapons earlier in each lobby.

Players will now have an easier time getting in-game, instead of being ousted from the match after two minutes of gameplay by some kid sliding around a corner.