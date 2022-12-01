When you thought Warzone 2 glitches couldn’t get any worse, now they’re making players unkillable

Just when you thought winning was hard already.

Warzone 2 has landed and players are racking up kills left, right, and center. Glitches are usually expected in a newer title, but some bugs are absolutely game-breaking.

The newest game-breaking glitch in Warzone 2 essentially turns players into gods. Picture this: an enemy is sprinting across the street and you have them lined up. You start shooting with the best recoil control imaginable, but each and every bullet hits them like a water balloon. Not a single bit of damage and no bullets penetrated their skin. You’ll likely experience this glitch throughout your playtime in Warzone 2 at this time.

User DukeNukedEmm asked, “What should we call this perk?” on Reddit, highlighting the last moments of their unfortunate demise in a Warzone 2 game.

Then came the memes as players in the Warzone community flocked to discuss how this could possibly have happened.

“Shots 1-5: Clearly missed. Shots 6-9: Missed due to recoil,” players joked after seeing the worst glitch you could encounter in a competitive title.

Screengrab via Reddit

One user seems to believe that the glitch might be due to “cross-play.”

Screengrab via Reddit

Some players outright called one of the players a “cheater.” The accusation flew around for both players since Call of Duty has made some entertaining changes for people cheating. This includes the cheater’s bullets not working, making the people they’re shooting at invincible.

Ricochet Anti-Cheat W. Ran across a cheater that couldn't kill me because his bullets weren't registering. Watch my health while I'm fighting it made it seem like I was getting FRIED. pic.twitter.com/3hfvkFXIzG — JoeWo (@AverageJoeWo) January 17, 2022

Screengrab via Reddit

One of the main takeaways, if this wasn’t a way to deal with cheaters, was that “this game has too many bugs,” according to one Reddit user.

Screengrab via Reddit

Keep your eyes peeled for players who keep dodging bullets in Warzone 2. But let’s be honest, it feels like every enemy absorbs bullets at times.