Vikkstar becomes co-owner of London Royal Ravens Call of Duty League team

The British streamer is set to become the face of the London-based team.

Star Twitch streamer Vikram “Vikkstar” Signh Barn has joined ReKTGlobal as a co-owner of the London Royal Ravens, the organization announced today.

Vikkstar, who has more than 12.2 million followers, is a battle royale streamer who has most recently been playing Call of Duty: Warzone as his primary game. On top of bringing in strong competitive results at Warzone tournaments, he’s also made a name for himself as the co-founder of the YouTube group Sidemen, which has over 9.7 million subscribers. The streamer originally hails from London and will serve as the new face of the Ravens team.

“When we searched the U.K. to see who could be the face of the London Royal Ravens, Vikkstar was the unanimous choice for what we are building with the brand going into the 2021 season and beyond,” said Amish Shah, co-founder of ReKTGlobal. “Our fans love him, and this is a big win for the entire ReKTGlobal organization. We are thrilled to welcome him to the family as a co-owner and trusted partner.”

Vikkstar will be involved in new content, merchandising, and other promotional aspects of the Ravens organization, including hosting esports competitions like Call of Duty: Warzone events, the franchise announced. Vikkstar will also co-stream London Royal Ravens matches and participate in Call of Duty League-specific Warzone events.

ReKTGlobal recently secured a $35 million investment from Summit Partners in October, setting them up for a strong 2021 CDL season. The organization was founded by Shah and Dave Bialek in 2017 and is dedicated to building a global esports org that’s able to bridge the gap between sports and esports. Along with owning the Royal Ravens, ReKT also owns Rogue in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC).

The Royal Ravens roster for the 2021 season was announced at the end of October. The all-British lineup is set to feature three players—Dylan, Zer0, and Seany—who previously played for the team in the 2020 CDL season. Alexx, a former Minnesota RØKKR player who was released in September, rounds out London’s four-man squad heading into 2021.

There’s no official start date yet for the 2021 CDL season.