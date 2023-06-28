Verdansk may finally be coming back to Warzone, but not the part players really want

Rejoice, Call of Duty fans: Activision has heard your cries about wanting Verdansk back in Warzone. Sort of.

A video of what appears to be leaked upcoming content for Season Four Reloaded shows the new Gulag coming to Warzone’s newest map, Vondel, and it should be immediately familiar to long-time players of CoD’s battle royale.

The Gulag in the video takes place in what looks like an old wine cellar, so that’s new. But the layout is the same exact one as the original prison showers Gulag, the very first iteration of the map used in Warzone’s unique BR respawn mechanic.

Currently, only the respawn-enabled Resurgence mode is playable on Vondel, the European-based locale that was added to Warzone as part of the season four update. But the poster of the Reddit video above says that the Gulag is coming in the game’s next big update, so that likely means some form of BR is coming to Vondel, too.

The Gulag has undergone several different iterations and variants throughout the years, but many players prefer the original build, which was heavily inspired by a campaign mission from the original MW2 in 2009.

“Oh my god, they’re bringing back showers,” said one commenter on Reddit. “Praise be! This is great news to have an actual well-balanced and symmetrical gulag. It should be this way for a one-vs-one to get your life back. Almost every single gulag since the original on WZ1 has had some sort of bias to one side.”

The original Al Mazrah Gulag for the new Warzone featured a very different layout and a new mechanic where a jailer would spawn that players needed to kill if they couldn’t finish each other off. It was also two-vs-two but has since been rolled back to one-vs-one due to player complaints.

Warzone’s Season Four Reloaded update does not have an official release date just yet, but it should be arriving sometime in the middle of July.

