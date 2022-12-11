Vegas Legion knock off previously unbeaten Minnesota to notch the franchise’s first CDL victory since May

In one of the first true upsets of the 2023 Call of Duty League season, the previously winless Vegas Legion knocked off the previously unbeaten Minnesota RØKKR today in 3-1 fashion.

In their first season representing Las Vegas, the Legion pick up their first win since they defeated the Toronto Ultra Academy NA team in last season’s Pro Am Classic, breaking a streak of 12 matches dating back to last season.

Temp and Clayster led the way for the Legion in the slaying category, with the duo combining for a +25 total throughout the four game series. Clayster held a 1.14 K/D and dealt more than 10,000 worth of damage while Temp finished with a 1.22 K/D and dealt more than 9,600 damage over the course of the series.

Just a day after getting swept in a one-sided 3-0 series against the Atlanta FaZe, Vegas came out roaring with a 250-222 victory in the series’ first map, Embassy Hardpoint. Temp was all over the map in this one, as he posted a 32-21 statline, good for a 1.52 K/D. TJHaLy was right behind him, posting a 1.27 K/D in the victory.

Then, in the El Asilo Search and Destroy, with his team up 5-3 and on the verge of a 2-0 lead, Clayster found all four kills in the round to give his team the map and a massive lead in the series. In the series’ third map, though, Minnesota finally got back on track with a back-and-forth 3-2 victory in the Al Bagra Fortress Control, cutting Vegas’ lead to 2-1.

.@Clayster ending it with style with the ACE🎯 1 more map to secure the W!#LVLup #CDL2023 pic.twitter.com/e1BW8B2B2w — Vegas Legion (@LasVegasLegion) December 11, 2022

The Hydro Hardpoint was as tightly contested as could be, with each team battling to keep control of the point. Minnesota found themselves just two points from the 250 needed to win the map and push the series to a game five, but continually were shut down by Vegas players making big plays. The Legion were able to chain together multiple points at the very end, giving them a 250-248 victory in one of the maps of the year.

ZERO days since last Legion win!@LasVegasLegion pull out the Game 4 Hardpoint to secure a 3-1 series W. pic.twitter.com/GfdVhTsJLk — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) December 11, 2022

With a win under their belt, Vegas head into the season’s first tournament with a little bit of momentum, something the organization has not had since it’s inception ahead of the 2020 CDL season. They finish the online qualifiers with a 1-3 record and a some hope.

With the loss, Minnesota lose their first match of the season and will head into next weekend’s major with a 3-1 record. Despite their loss, the RØKKR look to be one of the top contenders at the event, which will take place in Raleigh, North Carolina next weekend.