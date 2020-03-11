Using 3 UAVs at once reveals every enemy on the map in Call of Duty: Warzone

Great things happen when some of the most popular content creators come together.

Streamers CouRage, Dr Disrespect, and DougisRaw stumbled upon a unique Call of Duty: Warzone interaction today when they used three UAVs at the same time. The simultaneous usage of the killstreaks allows the team to see every enemy’s location and the direction they’re looking in for the entire duration of the UAV.

FUN FACT:



Using 3 UAVS at once in Warzone reveals EVERY SINGLE ENEMIES LOCATION ACROSS THE ENTIRE MAP AND WHERE THEY ARE LOOKING for the duration of the UAVs…



INSANE. pic.twitter.com/2wZ5InWpHt — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) March 11, 2020

“Oh my God,” CouRage remarked. “That looks insane.”

UAVs typically show the location of nearby enemies for a short period of time. Using three of them in Warzone appears to turn a normal UAV into an Advanced UAV, which is a killstreak found in Modern Warfare’s multiplayer mode. The Advanced UAV is untargetable and “reveals the enemy’s direction on the minimap in real time,” according to Infinity Ward.

While this may be an interesting find, its usage is up for debate. It can definitely help identify nearby opponents, but a normal UAV does that. And it may not be worth teams dedicating resources from all three players toward it since other killstreaks might be more useful.

But a team that’s able to loot tons of cash piles or obtain money from killing enemies may be able to invest in the UAVs from a Buy Station. This way, you can call them in before picking up other killstreaks.

Warzone fans can test this mechanic out now since Infinity Ward’s battle royale is live and free-to-play on all platforms.