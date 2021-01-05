Upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone patch will balance multiple dominant weapons, including the DMR and Mac 10

Raven Software has answered the prayers of Call of Duty: Warzone players everywhere, announcing today that an upcoming balance update will “address concerns” about some guns that are dominating the meta.

The DMR 14, Type 63, Mac 10, and dual pistols are all set to receive some tweaks in the update, which doesn't have a release date just yet.

Don't fret! We've heard you and a balance update is coming soon to address concerns about the DMR 14, Type 63, Mac 10, and dual pistols. ⚖️⏲️ — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) January 5, 2021

The guns in question all became mainstays in Warzone loadouts once they were integrated into the game from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on Dec. 10 for season one's update. All of the weapons were added then and players soon found out how strong they were.

Raven later clarified that the upcoming changes will be exclusive to Warzone, which makes sense considering Treyarch is at the helm of Black Ops Cold War and the balancing of each game is done separately.

Infinity Ward, meanwhile, has likely moved on to the development of its next main entry in the Call of Duty franchise, while Raven continues to work on Warzone as a live game.

With no announcement of when to expect the update, Warzone players likely hope they only have a few days left of a meta dominated by semi-auto rifles and the Mac 10.