Unsigned CDL pro drops a nuke in his first MW3 beta match

It did not take long for Call of Duty pros to begin terrorizing unsuspecting gamers in the Modern Warfare 3 beta today.

Former Boston Breach player Nero hopped online right as the servers went live on PlayStation 5 and likely shocked the players in his lobby and maybe even ruined some of their days.

First game ever, First Nuke ever?? pic.twitter.com/TmW64ZBeRP — Nero (@NEROPOlSON) October 6, 2023

Playing on the remastered MW2 2009 map Skidrow, Nero dropped a 30 kill streak and ended the match with an MGB, or nuke as it’s more commonly known in CoD. It’s the highest possible killstreak in the game.

It’s basically only down from here for Nero in the beta, but the currently unsigned pro will likely turn heads with this display, on social media at the very least. But you can bet some team GMs will raise their eyebrows at the feat.

If Nero hasn’t signed with a team that just hasn’t announced him yet, then the CDL squads still looking for players (Seattle, Carolina, L.A. Guerrillas, and Vegas) should probably be hitting this guy up for some MW3 action this season.

Obviously, the beta is new and the pro was picking on randoms in a public match, but you can’t deny the skill it takes to drop a nuke in your very first game on the title, beta or not.

The MW3 beta is live now on PlayStation but will join Xbox and PC next week.

