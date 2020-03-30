Unreleased Call of Duty: Modern Warfare player card might be teasing a Black Ops reboot

It looks like Treyarch is working on this year's CoD.

A renowned Call of Duty data miner has shed light on something in Modern Warfare’s files that could point to a Black Ops reboot by Treyarch coming this year.

The possible tease comes in the form of an unreleased player card in the game. It’s called “Treyarch,” includes the Treyarch logo, and has a color scheme similar to Black Ops’ numbers aesthetic.

TheGamingRevolution has repeatedly leaked Call of Duty information over the past few months, including Warzone’s battle royale map months before it was ever revealed.

There’s no true indication that the player card confirms a reboot of the Black Ops franchise, but that rumor has been circling for a few months. The player card does, however, confirm that Treyarch is working on something big.

Image via TheGamingRevolution

As TheGamingRevolution notes in his video, Call of Duty games have been used to tease upcoming titles multiple times, like Infinite Warfare being teased inside Black Ops 3’s Nuketown map.

Call of Duty: Black Ops was released in 2010 and featured a Cold War setting that spanned from the 1960s into the 1980s. A reboot would most likely be similar.

With Call of Duty 2020 on schedule to release sometime this fall, either in October or November, we should be hearing more about it within the next few months. So don’t be surprised to see more teasers appear in-game.