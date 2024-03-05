Underrated marksman rifle leads Warzone’s long-range meta

Barring any nerf in the Season Two Reloaded update, the Tempus Torrent deserves more attention in Warzone.

LMGs and ARs dominate Warzone’s current long-range meta. Community members have gravitated toward using the RAM-7, MTZ-556, Bruen MK9, and Bruen MK9 thanks to their lightning-quick time-to-kill speeds and devastating damage outputs.

Stop sleeping on the Tempus Torrent. Image via Activision

In saying that, the Tempus Torrent has somehow managed to sneak under everyone’s noses and put to shame every weapon at the top of popularity rankings.

What weapon has the fastest long-range TTK in Warzone?

Thanks to data provided by TrueGameData, we calculated the fastest time to kill for the battle royale’s most popular weapons from 30 meters away. The website accounts for the randomness of gunfights to account for players not always landing their shots to the head.

Factoring everything in, the Tempus Torrent leads all meta weapons with a 570 milisecond TTK speed, followed by the RAM-7 at 640, and the Bruen MK9 clocked in at 711. There are most likely still a few weapons that have a better TTK speed, but the Tempus Torrent’s ability to shred through an enemy in three shots elevates it into a class of its own.

Players haven’t caught on yet to how strong this Marksman Rifle can be in the right hands. According to WZRanked, the Tempus Torrent is only the 48th most popular weapon, boasting a measly 0.04 percent pick rate. If anything this is actually better for Tempus Torrent fans, as the Marksman Rifle will avoid any nerfs until it gets more attention.

Best Tempus Torrent Warzone loadout

Here is our go-to Tempus Torrent Warzone loadout.

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor Barrel: 24″ Outreach 4

24″ Outreach 4 Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

JAK Glassless Optic Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Modern Warfare 3’s newest aftermarket part, the JAK Glassless Optic offers a clean sightline and also provides a significant boost to firing aim stability, which is one of the most important attributes in the battle royale for keeping a weapon steady while firing at an enemy that’s far away.

Even though it only takes three shots to down an enemy, it doesn’t hurt to use a 50 Round Drum magazine in case you miss a few. Our other attachments help with recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range to maximize the weapon’s ability in medium to long-range engagements.