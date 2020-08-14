Twitch Rivals: Call of Duty Warzone NA Showdown scores and results

Who won?

Max Miceli
Image via Activision

Twitch Rivals is hosting the finals of its North America Showdown for Call of Duty: Warzone tonight, and a plethora of top streamers are involved. 

With a who’s-who of competitors including NICKMERCS, TimTheTatman, Tfue, Symfuhny, and TeePee, among others, a lot of bragging rights are on the line.

Using a pub-stomp format, the main event has two separate rounds. The first includes a 2.5-hour round where teams play as many games as possible. From there, the top three game scores are tallied and the top four teams advance to the finals.

The finals are a 45-minute play session with each team’s best game score being added to their qualifier scores to give the final standings.

All action can be caught on the official Twitch Rival channel.

As the event progresses, we will update you here with the scores and standings for all the teams until we have a winner.

Scores

  1. Team Symfuhny – 361
  2. Team Aydan – 358
  3. Team Metaphor – 358
  4. Team Tommey – 347
  5. Team Skaates – 247
  6. Team JaredFPS – 242
  7. Team Karma – 239
  8. Team TeePee – 236
  9. Team Trick2g – 235
  10. Team NickMercs – 235
  11. Team IceManIsaac – 226
  12. Team SuperDuperGamingCo – 225
  13. Team Bloo – 223
  14. Team TimTheTatman – 218
  15. Team Tfue – 209
  16. Team Bartonologis – 206
  17. Team Alex_Zedra – 205
  18. Team Kalei – 204
  19. Team Frozone – 202
  20. Team SypherPK – 201