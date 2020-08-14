Twitch Rivals: Call of Duty Warzone NA Showdown scores and results

Twitch Rivals is hosting the finals of its North America Showdown for Call of Duty: Warzone tonight, and a plethora of top streamers are involved.

With a who’s-who of competitors including NICKMERCS, TimTheTatman, Tfue, Symfuhny, and TeePee, among others, a lot of bragging rights are on the line.

Using a pub-stomp format, the main event has two separate rounds. The first includes a 2.5-hour round where teams play as many games as possible. From there, the top three game scores are tallied and the top four teams advance to the finals.

The finals are a 45-minute play session with each team’s best game score being added to their qualifier scores to give the final standings.

All action can be caught on the official Twitch Rival channel.

As the event progresses, we will update you here with the scores and standings for all the teams until we have a winner.

Scores