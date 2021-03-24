Treyarch set to introduce Miami Strike map to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War next week

Miami Strike, the smaller version of the multiplayer map Miami, is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War next week, Treyarch announced today.

Miami is a large multiplayer map that's received a mixed reception from the community. Some fans enjoy the large map while others believe it's too big and tough to find enemies. This smaller version of the map will give players an opportunity to explore Miami in the daytime.

Sun’s up, guns up. Miami Strike comes to 6v6 next week with a new close-quarters layout and 24/7 playlist. pic.twitter.com/umoaxxfYPq — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 24, 2021

Miami Strike appears to remove most of the areas behind the spawns and focuses on the map’s downtown area. The new layout is perfect for close-quarters combat and players won't have to worry about distant enemies as often.

The new map will available in six-vs-six modes and will have a dedicated 24/7 playlist at launch. It's unclear if the latest version of the map will replace the larger version in competitive playlists, but many fans would likely enjoy that change.

Coming to MP tomorrow:



Nuclear Apocalypse (Nuketown ’84 + Apocalypse 24/7) and the return of Snipers Only Moshpit, just in time for Triple-Double XP Weekend. pic.twitter.com/fc5PO4GPhz — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 24, 2021

Treyarch also announced the Nuclear Apocalypse playlist is coming to multiplayer tomorrow. This playlist features Nuketown '84 and Apocalypse 24/7. The Snipers Only Moshpit is also returning. Players can enjoy both modes during the triple-double XP weekend, which is set to start on March 26.

In addition, the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow arrived in Cold War today. Players can unlock the new weapon by completing its associated challenge.

Miami Strike will be available in a new 24/7 playlist next week.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.