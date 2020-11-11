Treyarch reveals new content available in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War at launch, nerfs sliding

Call of Duty fans can expect a lot of new content when Black Ops Cold War is released on Friday, Nov. 13, including new multiplayer game modes, maps, weapons, and other options not featured in the beta. Treyarch released a full breakdown today of every new item and update being introduced on launch day.

New multiplayer modes not featured in the Cold War beta, such as Search and Destroy, Free-For-All, and several Hardcore game modes, will be available at launch. Fireteam: Dirty Bomb also received several updates and changes to balance gameplay and create a smoother experience. VIP Escort and Combined Arms received similar updates that will likely make the modes more enjoyable.

Get up to speed on what's new and improved since the Beta:



• New features

• Weapon balancing

• More attachments

• Movement tuning

• Mode updates

• Scorestreak tweaks

• Improved spawns

• Audio upgrades

• Perk updates

+ more

Several new weapons will be available at launch, including the FFAR 1 assault rifle, Bullfrog SMG, M60 LMG, DMR 14 tactical rifle, M79 special launcher, and other guns that have yet to be revealed. Every category of weapons has been updated based on feedback from the beta. Basic gun mechanics, such as recoil, sight alignment, and aiming down sights, have also been overhauled.

Treyarch also made some major changes to the sliding movement mechanic in Cold War, including shortening slide length and reducing slide speed. Several CoD pros have already reacted by expressing their excitement with these changes.

Military Ranks up to 55 have been added in standard player progression and the Seasonal Prestige system will begin at launch after players complete the first 55 levels. Challenges will be available for the campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies, and player and weapon customization will also be unlocked. Players can track their progress in the Combat Record menu and will be able to pull off finishing moves in-game.

Cold War’s perks and scorestreaks have been adjusted and balanced, and various gameplay audio has been polished. The Combat Bow, Armor, Care Package, Cruise Missle, VTOL Escort, and Gunship will also be available as scorestreaks. Spawns across all modes have been adjusted, which is good news for anyone frustrated by the beta’s spawn system. Fans can find the full list of new content coming on launch day in the official Black Ops Cold War: Road to Launch blog.

These updates aren’t the final changes, though. Treyarch has promised to continue to gather data and listen to player feedback. Fans can also expect more free maps, such as Nuketown ’84, which is launching on Nov. 24. Additional new maps are expected when season one starts on Dec. 10.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released on Nov. 13. Players on all platforms can now pre-load the game if they have already purchased a copy. Next-gen console players can pre-load the game on each console’s respective launch date.