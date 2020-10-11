Treyarch releases new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta updates

The PS4-exclusive Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta is in full swing.

Treyarch introduced updates throughout the weekend to keep the experience fresh, including minor updates this morning to balance weapon attachments, scorestreaks, and the match-making experience.

New #BlackOpsColdWar Beta updates:



• Adjusted tuning on the Duster Stock attachment to prevent faster sliding than intended.



• Increased the cooldown on the Spy Plane to help limit their numbers in the sky at one time.



(1/2) — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 11, 2020

Treyarch adjusted the Duster Stock weapon attachment to prevent it from allowing players to slide faster than intended. Sliding is a useful ability in combat or escaping, and the attachment previously made the mechanic slightly unbalanced.

The cooldown for Spy Planes was increased to help limit the amount that are in the sky at one time. Players can also now enjoy Team Deathmatch games for an extended period as the score limit has increased from 75 to 100.

Many players complained about joining matches that were about to end, so Treyarch adjusted the conditions for joining a match to prevent this from happening. Some players also experienced a bug that caused their game to crash during the Best Play clip in a VIP Escort Match, but the issue is now resolved.

Treyarch will continue to listen to community feedback during the beta and has a dedicated page where players can provide constructive criticism or report bugs.

Many players are happy to see these changes implemented, but they also believe there are still issues that need to be addressed before Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s official launch on Nov. 13.