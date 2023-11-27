Treyarch confirms when MW2 Ranked Play will be shut down

Make sure to get the MW2 Ranked Play rewards while you still can.

Infinity Ward served as the lead developer for Modern Warfare 2, but Treyarch stepped in and created Ranked Play for multiplayer and Warzone in MW2. Both modes instantly became a hit within the community, but that party is ending soon.

MW2 multiplayer experienced a massive uptick in interest when Ranked Play was finally added in February 2023. The mode provided a perfect platform for Call of Duty League fans to scratch that competitive itch they get from watching matches from home. The devs also provided extra incentive for pro players to dive in, awarding special recognition if a CDL player entered the top 250.

MW2 Ranked Play will soon make way to the same mode in MW3. Image via Activision

Then, Treyarch took what made multiplayer’s competitive mode special and used it as a foundation for Warzone’s first Ranked Play mode in May 2023. This time, content creators made it their mission to ascend to the top 250 rankings, and the mode finally gave competitors a stage to showcase their battle royale prowess.

Best of all, both modes offered cosmetic rewards for players to flex the rank they reached at the end of each season. But players better get those rewards while they can as Treyarch revealed its plans to move on from MW2 Ranked Play today.

When does MW2 Ranked Play end?

Treyarch announced today that MW2 Ranked Play will be taken offline at the end of season six on Dec. 6.

“At that time, players will no longer be able to access Ranked Play menus, and rewards for MP and WZ will be distributed when cross-launching into MW2,” Treyarch said.

CoD Vanguard and MW2 launched their respective Ranked Play multiplayer modes in February, but MW3 players won’t have to wait that long.

As previously reported, MW3 Ranked Play is expected to launch near the middle of season one. In MW2, mid-season updates were usually released around a month after the initial update, so we expect the mode to go live in early January for MW3. Treyarch said today more Ranked Play details are on the way “in the coming weeks.”