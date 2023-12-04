Trailer for new Warzone map preys on 2020 nostalgia—and it’s quite dramatic

Activision loves reminding players that Modern Warfare 3 is not Modern Warfare 2, and that trend is continuing with the trailer for Warzone’s new map, Urzikstan.

The new map, set to launch in season one on Wednesday, Dec. 6, was shown off in very dramatic fashion in today’s trailer. Set to some emotional music meant to evoke emotions and memories from the original Warzone’s peak during the 2020 pandemic, the two-minute video literally has an operator playing the piano in it.

Welcome to Urzikstan 💪



Feel the rush of dropping into Call of Duty #Warzone all over again. All new map, all for free. December 6 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gCwGji3N4Y — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 4, 2023

Many players have moved on from Warzone in recent years for a variety of reasons, my own squad included, so this trailer seems to be an announcement of “hey, come back, the game is good again” by Activision. That fact remains to be seen, but some major complaints about Warzone 2.0 have been addressed simply by adding MW3’s movement system to the battle royale, along with new perks and other additions or subtractions.

As with MW3, several of the changes in Warzone are seemingly meant to roll back or fix the tweaks that were brought in the 2.0 version of the game, which launched last year with MW2. The trailer ends with some buzzword quotes from streamers and a lasting image of a squad standing in the plane before dropping in.

In the end, it is all about the map. And while many gamers pine for the days of Verdansk, Warzone’s original experience, Urzikstan may be the next-closest thing that the BR mode has had since then. The map has been playable in MW3 Zombies for the past month, but the BR experience should be different entirely.

Will your squad be coming back to Warzone for Urzikstan? I think it may be too late for my friend group, but I hope you all will be dropping hot this week, for old time’s sake.

Urzikstan and the refreshed Warzone experience launch this Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 12pm CT in MW3’s season one update.