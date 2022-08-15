Toronto Ultra’s Cammy provides free agency update heading into 2023 CDL season

One of the Call of Duty League’s best players is a restricted free agent ahead of the 2023 CDL league year. Cammy announced his free agency status today after spending the last three seasons with the Toronto Ultra.

One day after Bance announced he won’t be returning to the franchise in 2023, it appears Cammy is looking for a new team as well. The CDL does not operate the same way a league like the NBA does with regard to restricted free agency. There are no offer sheets sent to the restricted free agent that can be matched by the team owning the player’s rights. There are buyouts attached to the player that one of the other 11 teams in the league can pay to sign that player.

Restricted F/A. If you’re interested, email in my bio. — Ultra Cammy (@CammyMVP) August 15, 2022

In his three seasons with Toronto, Cammy has been one of the best flex players in the league, helping Toronto win the Major Two Championship and earn a second-place finish at the CDL Championship during the 2021 season. Toronto were an extremely solid team in 2022 but never hit the same highs they did during the Black Ops Cold War season, where they came two games shy of winning the world championship.

There has been no indication as to which teams will be interested in signing Cammy, but with his ability and gun skill, there should be no shortage of suitors for the 22-year-old star. He finished the last two seasons with a 1.05 and 1.01 K/D, respectively.