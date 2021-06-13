Toronto Ultra take down New York Subliners 3-0 in Call of Duty League Stage 4 group play

The matchup between the Toronto Ultra and New York Subliners appeared to have all of the makings of a classic Sunday series in the Call of Duty League’s last day of matches before the CDL heads back to LAN. But Toronto had other ideas and closed out New York in a quick 3-0 series win.

Toronto, after losing to Florida Mutineers in their first match of Stage Four group play 3-2, have rattled off four straight series wins with a 12-0 map count, ending Stage Four with a 4-1 record ahead of next week’s major tournament. The Ultra’s 4-1 record also secures first place in Stage Four Group B. Cammy and Insight led the way for Toronto, posting 1.21 and 1.29 K/Ds, respectively.

New York came into today’s matchup with a 4-0 record, which included wins over Florida and the Dallas Empire, before the Ultra ended their undefeated group play record. The Subliners played relatively well and had a chance in all three maps, despite the 3-0 series loss. Unfortunately for New York, Toronto made plays at opportune times to shut the door on the Subliners multiple times. Asim was the only member of the Subliners to go positive with a 1.05 K/D.

These two teams have solidified themselves as the top teams in the CDL not named the Atlanta FaZe. Heading into the major, which will be held in Dallas for the league’s first LAN event in over a year, both the Ultra and Subliners will be favorites to make a run to Sunday alongside FaZe.

Both teams will be back in action for the Stage Four major tournament next week.