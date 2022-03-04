Toronto Ultra ride impressive snipes by Insight to 3-2 victory over Los Angeles Thieves at 2022 CDL Major One

After trading blows the entire series, the Toronto Ultra landed the fifth-game knockout on the Los Angeles Thieves tonight to win the series 3-2 and earn a spot in the second round of the winners bracket at the Call of Duty League’s OpTic Texas Major.

In the series’ final map, Desert Siege Search and Destroy, Toronto’s second-year superstar Insight went on an incredible nine-kill streak with the sniper to help his team win five straight rounds en route to a 6-3 map victory. Insight led the Ultra in slaying for the series, posting a 1.13 K/D.

Insight’s AR duo, Cammy, had a productive match too, finishing with a 1.04 K/D over the series’ five games. Cammy, who had dealt with an illness that caused him to miss Toronto’s online series against the Florida Mutineers last month, started to look like himself for the first time this season.

“It was a good win. It’s good to be back on LAN again. Our SnD is looking pretty good, thankfully,” he said after the victory over Los Angeles. Toronto looked more like the team that pushed the Atlanta FaZe to the brink multiple times in 2021, rather than the team that finished sixth in the season’s first set of qualifying matches.

With Insight and Cammy playing at such a high level, and CleanX and Bance’s ability to pop off and dominate a series, the Ultra are once again looking like a top-tier team in the CDL.

Los Angeles entered the OpTic Texas Major in a tie for second place in the CDL standings with a 4-1 record but will now have to make a run in the losers bracket if they hope to make it to Championship Sunday. The Thieves’ gameplay was solid, but they were unable to overcome Insight on the final map. Both Kenny and Envoy put up impressive slaying numbers, posting 1.09 and 1.19 series KDs, respectively.

Last month, Los Angeles matched up with Toronto on the last day of qualifying matches, beating them 3-1. But this looks like a much different Ultra squad compared to the last time these two teams played. If there’s any team built to make a deep losers bracket run, it’s this star-studded Los Angeles squad.

Toronto will play the London Royal Ravens on Saturday, March 5 at 5pm CT, with a spot in the winners bracket finals on the line. L.A. will take on the New York Subliners tomorrow at 3:30pm CT.