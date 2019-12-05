Top streamers will team up with US Army members in Call of Duty Endowment Bowl next week

Some of gaming’s most popular creators will be teaming up for a good cause next week in the Call of Duty Endowment’s CODE Bowl in Modern Warfare.

Top talent like Jack “CouRage” Dunlop, Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm, Michael “shroud” Grzesiek, and Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar will be putting their skills on display for Activision Blizzard’s non-profit organization that helps veterans find jobs.

Call of Duty on Twitter 🏆CODE Bowl Is Coming 🏆 8 teams featuring your favorite streamers and members of @USArmyesports. Coverage begins on December 13th at 10am PST on https://t.co/pqo4pLRrqo #CODEBowl https://t.co/VB0LW7iXn0

Eight teams will be featured in total, captained by the creators. They’ll play alongside two members of the U.S. Army Esports team, who are also active duty in the military.

“The CODE Bowl is an exciting new way for the Call of Duty community to engage with world-class streamers and gain awareness about the value of military service,” said Dan Goldenberg, executive director of the Call of Duty Endowment. “We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with U.S. Army Esports in this endeavor.”

The event will also feature Brett “Dakotaz” Hoffman, David “StoneMountain64” Steinberg, Jaryd “Summit1g” Lazar, and Tom “Syndicate” Cassell. All participants will be raising money in their individual streams leading up to the event.

The CODE Bowl begins on Dec. 13 at 12pm CT on the Call of Duty Twitch channel.