Tombstone Soda and a new Wonder Weapon are coming to Firebase Z, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s next Zombies map

To celebrate “115 Day,” Treyarch has revealed some new details about the next Zombies map, Firebase Z, coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on Feb. 4.

The new blog post from the developer has unveiled the logo for Firebase Z, which is decidedly Russian, although it's been confirmed that the location of the new map is in the jungles of Vietnam.

Image via Treyarch

Storyline-wise, Treyarch said Samantha Maxis has been captured and Requiem's strike team is headed to rescue her and rendezvous with an Omega Group informant.

The blog post also confirms a new Wonder Weapon will come with the map, along with the addition of a new perk in Tombstone Soda. It's a bit different than the perk that first appeared in Black Ops II—and it sounds awesome.

Two new Support Scorestreaks, Artillery and Napalm Strike, will also be added to Zombies mode on Feb. 4. Onslaught mode, the PlayStation-exclusive Zombies experience, will also be expanded with the new map Express.

Also as part of 115 Day, double weapon XP is live in Black Ops Cold War Zombies through Jan. 21. Even those who are playing the Free Access version of Zombies will enjoy double weapon XP.

Screengrab via Activision

At the end of the blog, Treyarch teased even more Zombies content coming in 2021.

"Before we go, we’ll leave you with this: what we’ve talked about today is just a glimpse of what’s planned for Zombies in 2021," Treyarch said. "If you think you know what to expect in Season Two... think again."

Firebase Z and the new Zombies additions all go live in Black Ops Cold War for free on Feb. 4.