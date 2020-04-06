TimTheTatman encounters EBR-14 headshot bug in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone players recently discovered that certain EBR-14 blueprints increase headshot damage while they’re equipped. This is a huge problem because anyone who has the blueprints has an unfair advantage on other players and can exploit the glitch to have a competitive edge.

TimTheTatman experienced the glitch firsthand today when he eliminated two enemy players with two headshots.

Tim was playing Warzone with Nadeshot and CouRage earlier today when he encountered an enemy squad approaching him in a vehicle. Tim quickly opened fire on the enemies with the “Flesh Wound” EBR-14 blueprint. He took care of both enemies with well-placed headshots that instantly downed and eliminated the players. Tim hit impressed shots but realized that the weapon is indeed bugged and that the enemies shouldn’t have been eliminated that easily.

“This gun’s broken,” Tim said. “It is broken.”

CouRage and Tim mentioned that another popular streamer, NoahJ456, also experienced the bug while using the same premium skin.

The “Flesh Wound” and “Line Breaker” variants are both premium versions of the EBR-14 that increase headshot damage while equipped. Unlockable variants such as the “Stiff Arm” don’t have the same headshot damage boost, which means free-to-play players are at a disadvantage right now. The increased headshot damage can turn an average player into an unstoppable force if they’re able to land headshots.

There’s still no card on Infinity Ward’s Trello Board referencing the issue, so fans will have to wait for the glitch to be addressed.