TimTheTatman blames Twitch, YouTube stars for changing how fans play Modern Warfare 2

After dabbling in the Call of Duty franchise for more than a decade, Timothy “TimTheTatman” Betar believes the way people play the game has evolved—or rather, de-evolved throughout the years.

Rather than mindlessly throwing themselves into the thick of battle and having fun, he feels like players care more about creating highlight reel moments and posting them on social media.

It’s something the 32-year-old is noticing more than ever in Modern Warfare 2. People are camping to keep streaks alive and he thinks Twitch and YouTube stars are to blame.

“Unfortunately bro, the way you play Call of Duty has changed,” he said during his stream on Oct. 29. “Like, what I’m doing right now is kind of like how you have to play this. You’ve got to camp. It’s not like it used to be.”

In the past, a run-and-gun playstyle was the norm. It was a fast, free-flowing approach that kept the action rolling on. It’s still possible for players to do it, but they’re few and far between.

TimTheTatman described it as a drastic change. “Honestly, maybe it’s the content creators’ fault. People are going for clips.”

“They’re trying to make a name for themselves versus when we were all younger, we were just playing to have fun. People want to fucking get clips and shit.”

It hasn’t stopped him from enjoying the new Call of Duty title though. He still managed to pop off throughout the stream. However, he described it as a “crazy” shift in playstyle, and one that he isn’t sure about.

Still, it’s not his biggest gripe; that title belongs to the implementation of skill-based matchmaking, which he says is killing competitive shooters across the board.