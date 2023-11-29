This MW3 Rust trick is genius—and devilishly evil

In the absence of Shipment, Rust has become the common stomping ground for completing camo challenges, so much so the map was voted the best in Modern Warfare 3. But MW3 innovations have allowed players to tinker with the iconic map in new and sometimes evil ways.

Sledgehammer Games saw the love for the tiny map and created a 24/7 Rust playlist. Before, players played Rust a fair amount, given it usually won every vote before a match. That all changed when players were able to play the map over and over again on the dedicated playlist. Unlimited access proved a double-edged sword as CoD community members inevitably brought out the best and worst of Rust after playing around with every tool at their disposal.

Trophy Systems won’t be the only Field Upgrade you see on Rust. Image via Activision

Clever Deployable cover trick blocks tunnels on Rust

Rust is an unconventional CoD map, but strangely, it still manages to follow the traditional three-lane format loosely. Players can go left or right of the tower or straight through the middle via tunnels underneath.

Everything changed, however, when a player discovered that you could put a deployable cover field upgrade in front of one of the tunnels that essentially blocks off access from flanking through the middle of the map.

A clever MW3 player posted an image of the feat on Reddit and claimed that no enemy managed to remove it for the entire match. Because even when a player dies, the deployable cover stays up during a game. Community members were equally impressed and terrified by the strategy.

Some prefer to watch the world burn, as one player responded: “This is just the right amount of evil that I like. Take the upvote.”

Expect to see more deployable covers on Rust, as a second user added: “I hate you! I also respect the massive troll, though. I know what I will be doing tomorrow.”

“Easily the most beautiful thing I’ve seen in this subreddit. You’re doing God’s work my friend,” another community member claimed

Clearly, this Modern Warfare 3 troll won Reddit for the day, but it may have come at the expense of a few broken controllers in the future.