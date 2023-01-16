Long-range precision and high damage output are the names of the game in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, and marksman rifles are perfect for that archetype.

The TAQ-M is part of the Tactique Verte weapon platform in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, which is also home to the TAQ-V battle rifle and TAQ-56 assault rifle, arguably the best gun in the entire game.

The TAQ-M is a semi-automatic sniper-like marksman rifle, which basically means it’s the sniper rifle version of the SCAR, which has been a long-time favorite of CoD players in the franchise for several years.

Here’s the best set of attachments to help bring the TAQ-M to the next level in Warzone 2 battle royale.

Best TAQ-M loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel: LR1:7 20.5″ Barrel

LR1:7 20.5″ Barrel Optic: AIM OP-V4 or VLK 4.0 Optic

AIM OP-V4 or VLK 4.0 Optic Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Magazine: 20 Round Mag

Why this is the best TAQ-M loadout in Warzone 2

Like any good loadout in Warzone 2, this set of attachments buffs the TAQ-M’s damage, range, and accuracy, helping you deal with the long-range fights you’ll be getting into on the massive island of Al Mazrah.

The key to success with the TAQ-M or any semi-auto marksman rifle or battle rifle in battle royale is to pace your shots. The faster you shoot, the wilder the recoil and accuracy of the gun will get, so make sure to shoot at an even pace to maintain your aim.

There’s some leeway when it comes to optics on this loadout, and it may come down to player preference. The AIM OP-V4 scope is arguably the best overall scope in the game for mid-range, but the VLK 4.0 Optic is best for fighting at further distances.

Best perks for TAQ-M in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Specter (Double Time and Tracker, Spotter, Ghost)

This is the standard best current combination of perks in Warzone 2 until the day comes when players can customize their own perk packages. If that day never comes, then Specter will continue to reign supreme due to the duo of Double Time and Ghost.

Best equipment for TAQ-M in Warzone 2

Tactical: Flash

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Flash grenades are obnoxious in Warzone 2, leaving your enemy completely blinded for a good five seconds, leaving you plenty of time to pick them off with some TAQ-M shots. When they’re downed, hit them with a throwing knife to send them to the Gulag.