The patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone’s Black Ops Cold War update have arrived

Call of Duty: Warzone’s big update that integrates content from Black Ops Cold War is coming tonight, but the patch notes have already been unveiled.

The update didn’t do much in the way of tweaking existing content. This one, instead, focuses on adding a bunch of new stuff, such as all of Black Ops Cold War’s weapons.

With the update, Warzone now has added six assault rifles, six submachine guns, four tactical rifles, three light machine guns, three snipers, three pistols, two shotguns, three launches, and one melee weapon.

Rebirth Island, Warzone’s first new map since launch, has also been added. The small-scale map will play host to a new mode called Resurgence, where players respawn every 30 seconds until the final circle. Killing an enemy will provide intel on where their teammates are.

Both of the game’s maps have a new vehicle, too—the attack helicopter. This chopper comes with mountain belt-fed miniguns on each side that can be used and controlled by squad members.

One change to previous content is in Verdansk, where the Gulag has been changed. The Gulag will now take place in a makeshift replica of Nuketown after players are strapped to a chair and interrogated.

You can check out the full list of new content in the patch notes below:

Maps

Rebirth Island An all-new Battle Royale experience for Warzone. Intense, close-quarters action with a 40-player count and similar play style to Mini BR. New Gulag available in traditional Battle Royale modes.

Verdansk New Gulag Prepare to be dragged to an interrogation room, strapped to a chair, and thrown into an all-new arena: a makeshift replica of the original Nuketown map layout with both home interiors and backyard barricaded off, focusing the duel to a confined central arena.



Events

Rebirth Island Seasonal Event 16 new challenges for those dropping into Rebirth Island for the first time to earn Calling Cards, Charms, Emblems, Stickers, a special “Noxious” LMG Blueprint and more, along with additional secrets to uncover!



Modes

Rebirth Island: Resurgence Respawn every 30 seconds until the final circle, or the last squad is left standing. Killing an enemy provides you with extreme clarity on where the rest of that enemy team is located. The Gulag is closed during this event (likely for some deep fumigation).



Weapons

Black Ops Cold War weapons added: 6 Assault Rifles, including the new Groza AR in the Season One Battle Pass System 6 Submachine Guns, including the new Mac-10 SMG in the Season One Battle Pass System 4 Marksman (Tactical) Rifles 3 Light Machine Guns 3 Sniper Rifles 3 Pistols 2 Shotguns 3 Launchers, including the M79 Special launcher 1 Melee weapon



Operators

Stitch (Warsaw Pact) Unlocked via Battle Pass Level 0. Legendary Operator Skin unlocked at Tier 100.

Vargas (Warsaw Pact) Black Ops Cold War Operator available in Warzone starting in Season One.

Song (NATO) Black Ops Cold War Operator available in Warzone starting in Season One.



Vehicles

Attack Helicopter Similar to the regular Helicopter but with one major exception: Mounted on both side rails is a belt-fed minigun that can be controlled by squad members. Available on both Verdansk and Rebirth Island at the start of Season One.



Progression

Career Added new Career menu to track progression from Military Ranks to Season and Prestige Levels. Progression menu removed from Barracks. See Global section above for full Cross-Game Progression and Prestige details.

Gunsmith Attachments unlocked for Black Ops Cold War weapons will be available through the Gunsmith, allowing players to modify weapons for use within Warzone.



Challenges

Daily Challenges Coming to Season One: Receive a set of 3 new Daily Challenges every day from across 3 categories: Reconnaissance, Combat, and Support. Swap Challenges in and out to suit your play style and optimize your progression.

Warzone Missions Mastery Challenges and Missions from previous seasons remain available.



General