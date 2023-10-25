The Ghoulie camo in Modern Warfare 2’s The Haunting event is a hot commodity, but at 1,000 Souls, the price is high. Everyone is looking for the fastest way to get Souls in MW2 Soul Capture.

The Souls grind is real for CoD players everywhere, and it’s hard to blame anyone. Ghoulie is an amazing animated camo, and it’s worth the high cost of Souls. So now, it’s time to get grinding, turn on some music, and farm the currency with the fastest way to get Souls in MW2.

Here’s what you should be playing if you want to get Souls quick in MW2 and Warzone.

Fastest way to get souls in MW2 Soul Capture

One of the ways to help earn Souls faster is the Soul Harvest weapon blueprint for the M4. This special gun is a pre-order bonus for the Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition only but kills with the gun will make enemies drop double Souls.

Souls drop from enemies killed in MW2 and Warzone, but they must be picked up. Souls are big, glowing, green skulls that fall when enemies are taken down, and you have to run over them to collect them.

Not only that, but Souls captured will only count when you finish a game. That means you can’t hit the Souls Captured cap in a game and back out to get more. You need to let the game come to an end before you can continue grabbing more Souls.

You will hit the cap pretty quickly with this gun, so the idea is to get the Souls in each match faster so you can focus on just playing the game after that.

Fastest Souls farm in MW2 multiplayer

The best and fastest way to farm Souls in MW2 multiplayer is in playlists like Shipment 24/7, and modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed. Grab your kills and make sure to run over the Souls to pick them up ASAP.

One important thing to note is that once you kill an enemy and collect their Souls, they will not drop anymore in that match. So, you must kill multiple enemies and collect all of their Souls in any given match to hit the Souls Captured cap.

The Zombie Infected playlist is also great because the matches are super quick, meaning you don’t have to wait long for them to be over. There aren’t many enemies, but this is the fastest time investment in the seasonal event.

Fastest Souls farm in Warzone

Resurgence mode in Warzone may be the best Souls farm there is. Drop into any game of Resurgence and begin looting chests like mad, because Souls have the potential to drop from any loot chests.

There are many high-tier loot boxes (orange loot boxes) at Zaya Observatory, but any loot box will do. And since it’s Resurgence, you can keep coming back and looting (and also killing enemies for their Souls too) to hit the cap in each match. You can then play the match out or die on purpose to drop into another game.

