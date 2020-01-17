The Call of Duty franchise had 7 of the 10 best-selling games of last decade

Call of Duty has become a global institution over the past few years, garnering a huge amount of success and billions of dollars worldwide. Today, NPD Group revealed just how huge Call of Duty has been to the gaming industry over the past ten years.

Game industry journalist and veteran Geoff Keighley reports NPD Group’s top 10 games of the past 10 years include seven Call of Duty titles. While a CoD wasn’t the number one game, it did take up the vast majority of the list.

Geoff Keighley on Twitter According to @npdgroup the Top 10 selling games of the past 10 years (based on $ sales) are: – Grand Theft Auto V – COD: Black Ops – COD: Black Ops II – COD: Modern Warfare 3 – COD: Black Ops III – COD: Ghosts – Red Dead Redemption II – COD: WWII – COD: Black Ops IIII – Minecraft

The top 10 games of the 2010’s, based on dollar sales, included all four Call of Duty: Black Ops games as well as Call of Duty: Ghosts, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and Call of Duty: World War II.

The number one game of the past 10 years was Grand Theft Auto V, while Red Dead Redemption II came in at number seven, and Minecraft rounded out the list at 10. Rockstar Games is the only other developer with two titles on the list.

It’s been no secret that Call of Duty has been a huge pop culture phenomenon over the past few years, but the list by NPD is staggering and just goes to show that Call of Duty truly is a juggernaut in the industry.

And it’s shown no signs of slowing—2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare raked in $600 million over the game’s first three days, making it the best-selling CoD of this current console generation, and the best-selling game of all of 2019.