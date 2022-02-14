The best Whitley loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Vanguard has added its first new light machine gun to Warzone after launch with season two’s new Whitley LMG.

“Despite its age, this LMG is highly customizable, and even in its base form it plays a niche role with the best damage per shot compared to its four Vanguard competitors,” Activision said. “And although its slow fire rate can annoy impatient Operators, its low recoil can quickly eliminate targets. This predictable pattern keeps it steady when firing out to the second-best effective range in its class, so long as the Operator adjusts accordingly.”

Like other LMGs, the Whitley is cumbersome and slow, but it packs a punch, has a large magazine, and can be easily fitted with attachments to buff it as a long-range weapon in the primary slot to pair with a close-range SMG option for Caldera.

Here’s how to equip the Whitley for success in Warzone.

The best Whitley LMG loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: G28 Compensator

G28 Compensator Barrel: 28″ Gracey Mk. 9

28″ Gracey Mk. 9 Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: CGC R4

CGC R4 Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Perk: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: Fully Loaded

As is always the case with long-range loadout guns in Warzone, it’s time to buff the Whitley’s accuracy and range. That’s all that matters for an LMG, especially considering it deals high damage to begin with because it’s basically a walking minigun with a large magazine.

Reining in its recoil will make it a competitive option in Caldera, although it still does not compare to the Bren quite yet, which could change with another update or two. For now, though, it’s worth it to try out the Whitley to see how it makes you feel in BR.